Todd Sampson has deep dove into the world of the internet in his new show Mirror Mirror.

He joined Will and Woody to discuss his findings and our jaws honestly hit the floor.

Todd revealed that at nighttime we stop using our prefrontal cortex (the front part of the brain) which means that children are much more susceptible to online bullying.

Not only this but children are now being accidentally exposed to pornography as early as 8-years-old.

