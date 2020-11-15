Casting is about to close for Channel Nine’s ‘Beauty And The Geek Australia’ but you still have until the end of today for a last minute sign up!

The producers are hunting for ‘Single Beauties and Geeks between the ages of 18-35’.

You’ll need to be available to film between mid-January and early March next year and are happy to be on camera and ready to have some fun!

If this sounds like you, you can apply HERE:

It’s been six years since the last season of the show was axed by Channel Seven and we’re all ready for the reboot!

Make sure you encourage hot single friends to apply for the show, it’ll be a blast!