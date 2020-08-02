Bachelor In Paradise’s Timm Hanly has addressed his clash with Matt Whyatt on last night’s episode.

On Sunday’s episode, Matt accused Timm of ‘isolating’ him by spreading that he’s ‘a dog that everyone hates’ for dating Ciarran’s ex, Renee.

“I’ve been getting a few nasty words and stuff written about me,” he said on his Instagram.

“I just want to jump on here and clarify that I don’t think women are objects at all.

“I don’t make misogynistic comments, you don’t see me sleeping around, what I will say is that I’ll 100% own that I speak out of line, I am a child sometimes.”

He also added that he apologised to Matt and Renee first thing in the morning.

“I understand it’s a TV show, I understand it’s highly edited, what you don’t see is me getting up first thing in the morning and apologising to both Matt and Renee,” he went on.

“I’m on good terms with everyone.”

“I suppose you live and you learn. I can watch this back and see that I made a f***ing mistake… I’ll grow from this.”

You can watch the full clip below: