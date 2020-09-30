Aldi Special Buys is dropping a Roti Maker & Samosa Maker TODAY!

The Samosa Maker is going for $39.99 and can make up to 24 individual puffs of hot goodness.

The plates are non-stick and have automatic temperature control!

The Roti Maker is going for $29.99 and has cooking plates with a 20cm diameter for some deliciously wide rotis.

Again the plates are non-stick and have temperature control and ‘easy press handles.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

It can’t get easier for us to make a bloody banquet, I expect you all to rise to the occasion.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1