Feels like we won’t be travelling to a tropical paradise anytime soon BUT that doesn’t mean we can’t make one in our own backyard.

A little house plant here, an inflatable (or real) pool there and a hammock swaying in the breeze?

Perhaps a cocktail or two?

Let’s live the holiday we all deserve and Aldi, as usual, is here to help us out.

On Wednesday the 23rd December, Aldi’s Special Buys include a Double Hammock for $60!

The Hammock comes with a steel frame that’s adjustable to 3 different heights as well as a storage bag and it looks like it comes in two different colours!

So let’s make like Homer Simpson and enjoy our holidays the way WE WANT TO!