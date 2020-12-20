Feels like we won’t be travelling to a tropical paradise anytime soon BUT that doesn’t mean we can’t make one in our own backyard.

A little house plant here, an inflatable (or real) pool there and a hammock swaying in the breeze?

Perhaps a cocktail or two?

Let’s live the holiday we all deserve and Aldi, as usual, is here to help us out.

On Wednesday the 23rd December, Aldi’s Special Buys include a Double Hammock for $60!

The Hammock comes with a steel frame that’s adjustable to 3 different heights as well as a storage bag and it looks like it comes in two different colours!

So let’s make like Homer Simpson and enjoy our holidays the way WE WANT TO!

 

 

aldi Aldi Special Buys hammock