Cast reunions are so hot right now and this one has us shivering with anti….. pation.

A Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream event is being held for the US Democratic Party of Wisconsin, but here’s what everyone’s going bonks over:

Tim Curry, who played Frank N Furter in the 1975 musical classic, will make a rare appearance with original cast members for the fundraiser on Halloween night.

Curry hasn’t been seen in public since 2012 after suffering a major stroke at the age of 66.

Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell, who played Brad Majors and Columbia respectively, will also appear alongside Curry.

Meanwhile (and somewhat related), Jack Black has got his band Tenacious D together with some of his pals – including Susan Sarandon WTFFFF YASSS – for an awesome cover of the Time Warp…

