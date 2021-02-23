In shocking news, Tiger Woods has reportedly been hospitalised after a car accident in Los Angeles.
Agent Mark Steinberg has told GolfDigest that the golfer has suffered from multiple leg injuries “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
Woods had to be extracted from his car with jaws of life after rolling his vehicle driving by himself.
The vehicle received major damage.
