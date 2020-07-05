‘Hey all you cool cats and kittens’, don’t you wish you could make $30k just recording yourself saying that?

Well you can if you’re Carole Baskin!

She recently joined a site called ‘Cameo’, if you’re not familiar with it, people can purchase video messages from their favourite celebrities off there!

For example, you can get a personalised video message from CHARLIE SHEEN…for a cool $350.

Carole Baskin, our tiger queen, has recently joined the site and is charging $199 for a 30 second personalised video!

Her profile bio will make you laugh so much…

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You know me as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim but my real life’s work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free. Please be a voice for cats: BigCatAct.com”

“Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim”, so sure knows her demographic!

The star has reportedly raked in an insane $28, 000.00 on her first day on the site.

Wearing her iconic flower crown in all her videos, she says her famous catchphrase “Hey all you cool cats and kittens…” before going into her personal video.

If you have $200 bucks to spare and want to give someone the greatest gift you can give, check out her full profile here!

Advertisement