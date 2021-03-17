Thousands of parking fines that were handed out to Victorians throughout seven council areas after it was found that agencies handing out the fines may have acted illegally.

The Victorian Ombudsman found that there were over 17,000 fines handed out that are now in question.

If you copped a fine from the Greater Geelong City Council, Frankston City Council, Mildura Rural City Council, Bass Coast Shire Council, Hume City Council, Parks Victoria or Monash University you may be in-line to have your fine overturned.

An investigation into the fines by the state’s ombudsman found that around 268,000 fines handed out could have been dodgy and are now in doubt.

If you copped a fine from any of the listed councils or agencies between 2007 and 2019 and unsuccessfully reviewed it, the ombudsman is urging you to get in touch with the council or agency that issued the fine to see if you’re relevant for a refund.

All councils and agencies identified have now stopped outsourcing their fine reviews and have taken the process internally.