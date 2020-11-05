A woman has revealed the photo that tipped her off to her cheating boyfriend in an online video.

TikTok user Sydney Kinsch reminisced on the social media platform about the time she had received a Snapchat image from her then-boyfriend. When she had looked closer, she discovered an unusual detail in the reflection of his sunglasses.

A pair of legs in the passenger seat of his car. Yikes.

“That one time my boyfriend of 4 years snapchatted me him cheating on me,” Sydney wrote in the video.

