God knows why but some people seem to seriously love horror films, haunted houses and all of that scary stuff.

But even the toughest of the tough have been brought to their knees after watching the latest scary addition to Netflix.

The second instalment of ‘The Haunting’ anthology, The Haunting Of Bly Manor has only been out on the streaming service for three days but it’s already scaring the living daylights out of viewers.

So much so that there’s reports of some people almost passing out, covering mirrors and unable to sleep after watching it.

“Haunting Of Bly Manor made me disassociate so bad I thought I was going to pass out,” one person tweeted.

“I usually struggle to find horror films or tv series that actually scare me but a few episodes in on Netflix Haunting of Bly Manor and I’m finding myself wanting to cover the mirrors over and sleep with the light on!” another wrote.

Another added, “The Haunting of Bly Manor has such creative ways to make you uncomfortable. I was aware of every little noise while trying to sleep last night.”

I didn't think The Haunting of Bly Manor was going to scare me but I woke up before 4am thinking the lake lady was gonna pop up in my mirrors and I was going to sleep and forget??? Lololol — ALEXANDRA (@_mermaidgoddess) October 10, 2020

the haunting of bly manor has me wanting to cover up every mirror in my house — 🕸🕷 evelyn (@evsclementine) October 11, 2020

Me watching The Haunting of Bly Manor: The full length mirror in the room: pic.twitter.com/CwDKZfZNFz — Jesscovery (@jesscovery) October 11, 2020

Am I spiritually cleansing the mirror at 4 in the morning? Yes. Is it because of the Haunting of Bly Manor? Absolutely. — XO (@stormsonvenus) October 9, 2020

The Haunting Of Bly Manor has fetched an impressive 87 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is based on Henry James’ 1898 novella, The Turn Of The Screw.

If you think you can withstand the horror, you can watch The Haunting Of Bly Manor on Netflix now! Although we definitely advise watching it during the day… and definitely don’t watch it alone. You’ve been warned!

