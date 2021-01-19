Every Victorian knows a thing or two about life with a mask and what the consequences are if you choose to go without one – including how much you can be out of pocket if the police catch you.

However, there is another rule that not many would think about when they go about their day and they still risk a huge fine if caught.

In Victoria, drivers who choose to hang their masks on their rearview mirror could be slapped with fines of up to $248 for driving with an obstructed view.

Yep, that perfect reminder could cost you some pretty pennies!

In New South Wales, the penalty is even more severe. Drivers can face fines of up to $349 plus three demerit points.