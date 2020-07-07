During this unprecedented time, it has been more important than ever to reach out to those in our community – and one little girl has inspired millions with her beautiful new friendship with her deaf delivery man, Tim

Eight-year-old Tallulah from Ashton-Under-Lyne in Manchester first shared a lovely gesture of drawing him a picture of a rainbow which said ‘thank you’, which he put up in his delivery van.

However, for this little girl, she wanted to go a step further by learning to communicate with Tim in sign language to wish him well when she sees him.

In a now-viral video on Twitter posted by her mum, Amy Roberts, Tallulah can be seen signing, “Have a good day” to Tim which puts a massive smile on his face.

He returns the favour, signing “good morning, have a good day,” and she picks it up straight away.

This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou 🌈, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks @ststephensaud #proudmum pic.twitter.com/JELmaibyIM — Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) June 19, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou, he still has it proudly on show in his van,” Roberts said, along with the video.

“They have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks #proudmum.

“In a world where you can be anything #BeKind.”

Twitter users were in awe of the video, with some suggesting that sign language should be taught at school.