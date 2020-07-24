When you REALLY want to hard in the ice cream department, Ben & Jerry’s is usually the way to go. Those little tubs are packed with so many flavours. It really is one of the best comfort treats.
One of the signature ingredients that pops up is the delicious edible cookie dough. The little balls are lovely surprises in each spoonful and are perfect pairings with the delightful ice cream.
While everyone has been a little more on the quiet side lately, Ben & Jerrys have been ever so generous to release their edible cookie dough recipe with the world so you can whip it up at home. Hello, movie night!
Ingredients
6 tablespoons/110g of unsalted butter, room temperature
200g brown sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons of heavy cream
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon of ground sea salt or table salt
200g of flour
1/2 cup of choc chips
Method
- First, you’ll need to heat treat the flour so it’s safe to eat – don’t skip this step! Place flour in microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 second intervals, stirring in between. Alternatively, spread your flour onto a baking tray and put it in the oven at 75 degrees.
- Beat together the butter and sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy.
- Add vanilla, cream and salt and mix to combine. Then add your heat treated flour and mix to combine.
- Fold in your chocolate chips – and done!