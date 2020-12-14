There are heaps of cooking hacks circulating the internet these days and for the most part, people are usually taking notes. However, this hack has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

TikTok user Emily Harper has shocked the internet after revealing she rinses mince off after cooking it to remove the grease.

“Let me show you what I learned in Nutrition a couple years ago,” the text reads in the video.

Emily then films herself going through the process of cooking the meat and rinsing it off, showing off the “difference.”

Whilst Emily’s tip is very useful for anyone looking to cut down on fat, it did not sit well with fans of flavour who were appalled by the video. So much so, it has had over 3.5million views and racked up more than 20,000 comments!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Don’t invite me over for dinner,” one viewer wrote.

“They have ready made dog food Emily you don’t have to make it yourself,” another joked.

“The way my jaw dropped…” a third added.

Other people were more concerned that she had formed a habit of draining the grease down the sink, which led one to ask how much she was spending on a plumber.