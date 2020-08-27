We’ve already heard her name, Lucy Durack, being thrown about as guesses for ‘Cactus’ on The Masked Singer.
However, this is pretty much all the evidence I need to be 100% sure.
Lucy Durack is Sydney’s musical sweetheart, a very talented woman who’s best known for playing ‘Glinda’ in our production of Wicked and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical – both of which I’ve seen, both of which are GREAT productions.
This investigation is based of this clue released by The Masked Singer show team.
“I once ran a cross country race wearing these spice girl platform shoes,” it reads.
The comments are all convinced it’s Lucy.
But it’s a recently re-surfaced instagram post on Lucy’s page that’s the cincher.
Spice Girls Reunion! I am honestly AS excited about reuniting with these girls as I would be if the ACTUAL Spice Girls reunited. And anyone who knew me in the 90s knows that I wore platform sneakers to our school sports carnivals. #SistersAu #dayone #veryexcited #💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
“Spice Girls reunion! I am honestly as excited about reuniting with these girls as I would be if the actual Spice Girls reunited.”
“And anyone who knew me in the ’90s knows that I wore platform sneakers to our school sports carnivals.”
And there you have it!
Don’t say I never did anything for ya!