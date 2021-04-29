We all need a nice sugar hit now and again and the sweet tooths of the eastern suburbs are about to stick their fork into the donuts of their dreams.

Hawthorn dessert bar Lukumama will have fans licking their lips, celebrating the best of traditional Greek and Turkish sweets all in one place.

Those who are indecisive will have trouble choosing between the twelve delicious options available for the Loukoumades, including Biscoff and Snickers. Oh, and you can even fill them up with custard!

House-made baklava is on the menu too with five flavours to choose from: Ferraro, Pistachio, Reese’s Biscoff and Cherry Ripe. Good lord.

If you’re willing to embrace to chill, or Melbourne randomly gets a warm day, Lukumama has got your back with divine Turkish ice cream. It’s called Dondurma, has a stretchy and taffy-like consistency and they even have a vegan and lactose-free options!

Craving Loukoumades? Find Lukumama at 636A Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn.