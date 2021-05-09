Attention fans of chicken, chips and just downright delicious food. If you haven’t tasted the goods from Chargrill Charlie’s yet – what are you waiting for?

Get yourself to Camberwell and try out this epic menu now.

Chargrill Charlie’s make delicious home-style food, using only real ingredients, with extra servings of love.

They stand for local businesses, and act as sustainably as they can, meaning you can feel good when licking your lips!

Starting out in Sydney, they’ve now got they’re eyes set on making it big here in Melbourne, and trust us when we say, THE CHICKEN IS SO GOOD!

