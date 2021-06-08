Melbourne is expected to move out of its two-week COVID lockdown by Friday morning however, its residents will still have to contend with some restrictions for the upcoming Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

A travel radius around Melburnians’ homes is expected to stay in place however, under new rules would grow from 10km to 25km in a bid to keep people from travelling to the state’s regions over the long weekend.

Alongside the new radius, health authorities are expected to reveal a raft of new restrictions similar to those currently in place for regional Victoria.

These include a reopening of cafes and restaurants with a limit of 50 patrons per venue and a return to the classroom for all school students.

Visitors to the home would continue to be banned and public gatherings capped at 10 people.

Gyms are expected to remain closed for the time being.

Masks would remain mandatory in all indoor settings, but people would be permitted to dispense with their mask when outdoors. And density caps for offices would remain in place, meaning that you might be working from home for some time longer.

On Tuesday, the state recorded just two new cases of the virus with the number of COVID exposure sites across the state dropping to under 200.

You can see the full list of exposure sites at the Department of Health’s website.