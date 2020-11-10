Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed that international borders will be discussed at the next National Cabinet meeting, scheduled to take place this Friday.

Whilst the decision won’t be made on whether to open the borders, there will be “further assessment” of where things are at.

On Tuesday, Morrison revealed which countries are most likely be opened up to Australia first, noting that Japan and parts of North Asia are on the cards.

“We continue to hold these discussions with countries like Japan, we have had them before with Korea, specific nations of course, New Zealand has already been opened for travel into Australia without quarantine arrangements,” he said.

“I think we proceed cautiously. There are countries that are doing far better than what we are seeing in Europe and the United States.”

The Prime Minister also described the situation in Europe and USA as “awful”, so if you’ve been looking forward to a massive trip, you’ll have to put it off.

“Obviously that presents great risks for people coming in from those parts of the world to Australia, but out of many parts of Asia, particularly in North Asia, places like Taiwan and I would also say provinces of China, Singapore, we, you know, are looking at what alternative arrangements could be hard to channel visitors through appropriate quarantine arrangements for low risk countries.

“That is a process other countries are doing as well. We are open to that. We have not come to a point of decision on that.”