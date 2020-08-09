Well, wasn’t last nights episode of Bachelor in Paradise a wild ride!
We had Ciarran and Kiki leave and all other couples – Mary and Conor, Alisha and Glenn and Matt and Renee – all made it to the commitment ceremony where they declared their love for each other.
Here’s where they all ended up:
Kiki and Ciarran
The couple left the show together, before the commitment ceremony.
However, Kiki took to her Insta to reveal the couple called it quits after the show ended saying:
“Following Paradise, Ciarran moved to Sydney and for the most part of those 2 months things were really positive. It’s unfortunate our relationship didn’t work out the way we wanted, and we are no longer together.”
What a roller coaster! I never expected Paradise to be easy but wow give this girl a break. Of the many bumps in the short road I had in Paradise I still believed everyone deserves the chance to learn from their mistakes and Ciarran and I left Paradise 100% committed to give our relationship a go in the outside world. We had an instant spark that grew into a real and deep connection. Following Paradise, Ciarran moved to Sydney and for the most part of those 2 months things were really positive. It’s unfortunate our relationship didn’t work out the way we wanted, and we are no longer together. I wish him nothing but the best, and hope that he’s grown from this experience like I have. Always look forward and never look back! Thank you for the amazing outpouring of love and respect I received from the other cast, the crew and all of Australia. No Regrets (no, really) The experience was definitely worth it as I have a new understanding of myself and the real love story here is how proud I am of who I have become! Also special mention to @maryanne.morris for her cameo in “Mary-Anne VS Ciarran” it was truly the ultimate battle! Love you all ❤️KEEKS XX
Renee and Matt
The couple declared their love for each other during the commitment ceremony.
However, both Renee and Matt announced on their Insta that they had also called it quits once they left Paradise.
“Unfortunately @mattwhyatt and I are no longer together. We gave it our best shot but our love for each other wasn’t able to transition from Paradise to the real world. “
This experience was nothing short of amazing and I’m so grateful for the amazing friends I’ve made. Unfortunately @mattwhyatt and I are no longer together. We gave it our best shot but our love for each other wasn’t able to transition from Paradise to the real world. I respect Matt and hope that you respect my privacy and understand that I won’t be going into any details. Matt and I remain friends (not all ex’s have to hate each other) and I wish him and his new partner nothing but happiness! I wanted so badly for this to be my forever and I’m sorry if I’ve disappointed you all, I know you were rooting for me to find love. I’m so glad I’ve finally learnt how I deserve to be treated and the outpouring of love and support from Australia means the world. Let’s hope I’ve had my heart broken for the last time and I can find love again 💕 🌹 @channel10au @bachelorinparadiseau
What an amazing experience full of soo many ups and downs! Everyone please remember this was filmed 9 months ago!!! Unfortunately myself and Renee are no longer together, we did come home and give it our best shot but with the distance and some other setbacks we decided to go our own way. We have left on very good terms and will remain that way. We both accept in time you move on and are happy to support each other’s new life choices. So please please i ask the same respect from you all. I am very happy and I will explain more in the near Future. Love you all and thank you soo much for all the support ❤️
Alisha and Glenn
These guys looked like the real deal on the show and we’re so happy to hear that they’re still together, with Alisha even moving to Western Australia to be with Glenn.
Our hearts!
Mary and Conor
These guys were the sweetest – and they’ve also stuck it out!
Mary and her daughter moved to Tasmania to be with Conor.
