Well, wasn’t last nights episode of Bachelor in Paradise a wild ride!

We had Ciarran and Kiki leave and all other couples – Mary and Conor, Alisha and Glenn and Matt and Renee – all made it to the commitment ceremony where they declared their love for each other.

Here’s where they all ended up:

Kiki and Ciarran

The couple left the show together, before the commitment ceremony.

However, Kiki took to her Insta to reveal the couple called it quits after the show ended saying:

“Following Paradise, Ciarran moved to Sydney and for the most part of those 2 months things were really positive. It’s unfortunate our relationship didn’t work out the way we wanted, and we are no longer together.”

Renee and Matt

The couple declared their love for each other during the commitment ceremony.

However, both Renee and Matt announced on their Insta that they had also called it quits once they left Paradise.

“Unfortunately @mattwhyatt and I are no longer together. We gave it our best shot but our love for each other wasn’t able to transition from Paradise to the real world. “

Alisha and Glenn

These guys looked like the real deal on the show and we’re so happy to hear that they’re still together, with Alisha even moving to Western Australia to be with Glenn.

Our hearts!

Mary and Conor

These guys were the sweetest – and they’ve also stuck it out!

Mary and her daughter moved to Tasmania to be with Conor.

