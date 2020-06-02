Protests across America have left the rest of the world in shock following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed man of colour who died while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Described as “the last straw”, his death has seen thousands of people in major cities stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement. Whilst there have been many chaotic scenes which have seen buildings go up in flames and stores looted, there have been many peaceful moments that you might not always see.

On Tuesday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to an Australian photographer named Wes who is currently living in Chicago. He has witnessed the events of the last few days first hand and provided some insight into what is going on there.