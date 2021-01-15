When you think of Tim Tams, it’s hard to go past the traditional single-layer chocolate variety. Some people are just traditionalists like that.

There’s something about that original chocolatey, crunchy goodness that makes the other varieties just seem a little bit unnecessary.

BUT every now and then Arnott’s releases a bunch of new Tim Tam flavours and we find ourselves getting dizzy with excitement.

Arnott’s have announced that it will be adding four new flavours to its Tim Tam Crafted Collection line-up and honestly they all sound very delicious and very sophisticated!

Now you can grab the Moreton Bay Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Tim Tam, the Kensington Pride Mango & Cream Tim Tam, the Murray River Salted Double Chocolate Tim Tam and the Dimbulah Mountain Estate Coffee and Chocolate Tim Tam. All four feature ingredients from some of Australia’s most iconic food-growing regions.

The new range is now available in supermarkets around the country for $4.00 RRP.

Go and treat yourself, we implore you.