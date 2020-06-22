Everyone’s guilty pleasure, Grey’s Anatomy found it’s production delayed during COVID-19.

But obviously to make up for it, the show has gotten back McDreamy to soothe our wounds.

Well, it’s not confirmed….but Chinese whispers says that Patrick Dempsey has signed a contract allowing the show ‘to use his likeness’ in the upcoming season.

HE WON’T BE BACK HE’S DEAD GUYS, but maybe we’ll get some heart-breaking flashbacks or ghostly appearances.

I love pain so why not?

apparently Patrick Dempsey signed a contract for greys anatomy to use his image on s17 DEREK SHEPHERD IS BACK BITCHES pic.twitter.com/ZZnBcofz59 — luiza shepherd (@greyspostit) June 20, 2020

If you’ve fallen behind on the show (fair enough, there are A LOT of episodes) or whether you need a refresher, you can watch Grey’s on STAN!