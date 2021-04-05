‘Yellow Wiggle’ Emma Watkins has announced her engagement to partner Oliver Brian!

The 31-year-old shared the wonderful news in an Instagram post captioned, “When life gets more sparkly”.

Back in December 2019, Emma opened up about her relationship with Oliver in an interview with Stellar Magazine exclaiming: “Yes, I’m in love and I feel very excited to tell you!”

She added, “He’s a very calm and thoughtful person and I’ve always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals.

“He loves talking about the environment and food production. It’s not very ‘Wiggly’, but it’s been nice for me to talk about things not just concerning ourselves, but people everywhere around the world.”

Congratulations Emma and Oliver!