Since 1991, Aussie kids have been entertained (and parents have been saved) by The Wiggles. With their colourful skivvys and friends like Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus and Wags the Dog at the helm, none of us will ever forget the memories.

Especially the legend that is Captain Feathersword!

Now kids and big kids at heart can experience it all again right from the comfort of their own homes when Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony take the stage at the iconic Sydney Opera House for a special live stream performance.

The one-off concert will feature iconic songs like ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car’, as well as new additions ‘Social Distancing and ‘The Handwashing Song’.

The fun kicks off on Sunday June 14 at 4pm AEST. For more information on how to watch, go here.

