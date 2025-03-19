Mike White’s ‘The White Lotus’ has had its fair share of surprising scenes, one of which included a *very revealing* robe slip from Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratcliff on the show. You may also recognise him from the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, where he played Lucius Malfoy.

When asked about the nude moment and whether or not he was using a prosthetic *member*, he initially said there was a “double standard” in the industry, and that female actors such as Mikey Madison and Margaret Qualley would never be asked the same question.

After online backlash, Isaacs has reconsidered his comment, telling Variety, “I said the wrong words in the wrong way. I used the phrase ‘double standard,’ which I didn’t mean at all. There is a [different] double standard — women have been monstrously exploited and men haven’t.”

He goes on to explain, “I absolutely should not have mentioned those two actresses, whom I respect enormously. Mikey Madison I’m a massive fan of. My point wasn’t that men have had a harder time than women — that would be absurd. Women have had a monstrous time on camera forever, and I hope to God that is changing.”

The ‘White Lotus’ actor remains that the question about his genitalia is still “embarrassing and inappropriate.”

Watch the full original interview below: