Just a couple of weeks after she was mercilessly mocked for how she demonstrated how to butter toast, it seems Nigella Lawson has made her way back into fans’ hearts by the way she says ‘microwave’.

During an ep of her current series, Cook, Eat, Repeat, Lawson was talking viewers through a brown butter colcannon (for the rest of us, that’s a very buttery, veggie-filled mashed spuds).

She said: “I still need a bit of milk – full fat – which I’ve warmed in the ‘meecro-wah-vay’.”

Check it out here –

Twitter lit up immediately….

Advertisement

Advertisement

@Nigella_Lawson pronunciation of ‘microwave’ is a highlight of 2020 for me #CookEatRepeat.

The way @Nigella_Lawson just pronounced ‘microwave’ is a defining moment of 2020.

This made me howl… my kind of humour is mispronouncing words to.

@Nigella_Lawson’s microwave pronunciation has ended me, I LOVE it #CookEatRepeat.

Did I dream @Nigella_Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave there? #CookEatRepeat — mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) December 7, 2020

Nigella Lawson just pronounced Microwave as ‘Meekro-Warvay’ so I guess that’s the only way to say it from now on. — Mileshky (@Mileshski) December 7, 2020