The rumoured salaries of the coaches on The Voice have been revealed and the different amounts will definitely surprise you!

While the singing competition show on Channel Nine has managed to score some major international talent for yet another season, it seems that the local judges are the ones earning the big bucks!

According to a report in New Idea, Delta Goodrem is the highest paid coach on the panel, reportedly receiving a whopping $2 million for the season.

This would make sense as Delta is the most experienced and long-running coach on the panel, having been part of the show since the first season in 2012, only missing out on one season in 2014.

But we didn’t think that the difference between Delta and the rest of the judges would be so large!

Our other Aussie coach Guy Sebastian is reportedly the next highest paid, getting $750,000 for the season. This is Guy’s second season of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The international ring-ins, Boy George and Kelly Rowland are both reportedly on $500,000 plus expenses, accommodation and first-class airfares. This is the fourth season of the show for both George and Kelly.

New Idea also reported that the two new hosts of the show, Renee Bargh and Darren McMullen are both on $250,000 for the season.

The Voice is currently airing the blind auditions for 2020 on Channel Nine. It’s still not completely known how the show will play out once they get to the live show portion of the series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Voice continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine!

Advertisement