Yesterday Nicole Richie uploaded a video on her socials that had me thinking about her for the rest of the day.

You can peep the video below, where she leans in to blow out the candles on her 40th birthday cake.

Quickly her hair catches alight on BOTH SIDES OF HER FACE.

When I tell you I will never blow our candles on a cake without being paranoid again…

But she took the situation in her stride and uploaded the video to her own socials with the caption “Well… so far 40 is 🔥”

If I had to rate that caption it’d be a solid 9/10.

But all I could think while watching the video again and again is how it perfectly symbolized how this year is going for us all…

How 2021 started, no lockdowns, free to live our lives…we thought as a nation we had crushed COVID-19.

The Delta variant caught light to our dead split ends… all hell breaks loose.

LOCKDOWNS BACK, VACCINE SUPPLIES LOW, PEOPLE PROTESTING IN THE STREETS, MELBOURNE HAD AN EARTHQUAKE?!?!

At least we have it all under control now?