Love isn’t real, everything is terrible.

The gorgeous Daniel Wakeford proposed to his finacé Lily Taylor in the Christmas special of ‘The Undateables’.

The pair met on the show in 2015 and have been loved up ever since, so fans were surprised and devastated to find out the news.

Daniel revealed it on his Tiktok account which has almost 367,000 followers.

“It’s Daniel Wakeford here. listen, I jsut want to let you all know, because me and Lily are always being romantic for the last three years, but we decided to end out relationship together.”

“So, me and Lily, we’re friends, but I’m very good to be alone. But this summer, I might flirt with you, so watch out girls!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His fans are obviously heartbroken at the news, because only two weeks ago they were still posting together!

While I wish them both the best… I’m secretly hoping they’ll get back together.

Advertisement

Advertisement