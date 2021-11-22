Missing your “dirty athletes and reality stars screaming over insects in the jungle” fix?

10 has released the trailer for the eighth season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here which announces the premiere date as being January 3, 2022. Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown (the Bondi Vet, not the American hip hop artist in case anyone’s wondering) will return as hosts of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #ImACelebrityAU (@imacelebrityau)

The promo drops hints about this season’s contestants, including a footy superstar, a comedian, a country singer, a beauty queen and a famous chef. If you think you know who it could be, drop it in the comments!

Image credit: 10play