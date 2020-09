Victoria Police have announced they have now fined 23,183 people for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

In 24 hours to Sunday, police issued 150 fines, including 9 people for failing to wear a face covering, 10 at vehicle checkpoints and 42 for curfew breaches.

One man was fined for deriving 15KMs to pick up bread for his daughter.

Police can now fine people for trying to leave Melbourne to travel to regional areas without a valid reason.

The fine is capped at $4957.