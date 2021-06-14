There’s been a Spice Girls music drought in my ears since 2007 and I’m thirsty dammit.

If you can believe it, 2021 marks 25 freakin’ years since ‘Wannabe’ was released and became the biggest hit of my LIFE.

To celebrate the momentous occasion the girls have released ‘Wannabe25’, a unique re-release that includes a completely new unreleased track called ‘Feed Your Love.’

YEAH PEOPLE, YOU HEARD ME.

NEW SPICE GIRLS MUSIC!

And even though Victoria Beckham’s been distancing herself from all things Spice Girls, she’s involved in the project and her vocals will be on the track including Geri, Mel C, Emma, and Mel B!

You’ll be able to stream Wannebe25 from 9th July and they’re also releasing it on vinyl and cassette so we can get some collectables (they know us so well.)

I don’t know if you’re thinking what I’m thinking but… SPICE GIRLS DRESS UP PARTY TIME!!