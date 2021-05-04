It seems like every few years we are drip-fed a little piece of Spice Girls news just as a reminder of how we know all every single dance move to their song ‘Stop’.

The biggest news in recent years was the girls’ return to the stage in 2019 for a sell-out stadium tour across the UK & Ireland (sans Posh Spice, of course).

But this news is far more exciting.

The four remaining Spices have thrown their support behind a zany idea to film a sequel to their 1997 movie ‘Spice World’.

The group have reportedly approached a screenwriter to start penning the follow-up, with a view to release it in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to reports, Ginger Spice, aka Geri Halliwell, is pushing the tongue-in-cheek idea as the band’s manager.

We’re not sure we would say that the critics are exactly crying out for this sequel with the original scoring a lowly 45% on film review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

But we would be lying if we said that we’re not giddy with excitement at this very idea!

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
spice girls spice world