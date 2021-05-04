It seems like every few years we are drip-fed a little piece of Spice Girls news just as a reminder of how we know all every single dance move to their song ‘Stop’.

The biggest news in recent years was the girls’ return to the stage in 2019 for a sell-out stadium tour across the UK & Ireland (sans Posh Spice, of course).

But this news is far more exciting.

The four remaining Spices have thrown their support behind a zany idea to film a sequel to their 1997 movie ‘Spice World’.

The group have reportedly approached a screenwriter to start penning the follow-up, with a view to release it in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary.

According to reports, Ginger Spice, aka Geri Halliwell, is pushing the tongue-in-cheek idea as the band’s manager.

We’re not sure we would say that the critics are exactly crying out for this sequel with the original scoring a lowly 45% on film review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

But we would be lying if we said that we’re not giddy with excitement at this very idea!