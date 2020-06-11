For a long time people have been debating about what really happened to Tony Soprano in the final scene of the drama series ‘The Sopranos’.

And now, some 13 years later, creator of the show David Chase, has revealed the true ending of the scene that left fans questioning whether or not the main character lived or died.

In case you don’t remember, in the final episode called ‘Made In America’, which aired back in 2007, Tony Soprano was eating in a diner with his family in the final scene.

But what the audience knows that Tony doesn’t is that a possible hitman is also at the diner waiting for him, due to a mafia turf war between Tony and the New York mafia boss.

What we don’t know is whether or not the hitman actually killed Tony because before anything could happen the screen faded to black as the song ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ played.

While fans have been debating the cliffhanger for a long time, a leaked interview has since confirmed the truth in an interview with authors of ‘The Soprano Sessions, a book about the series, Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz.

“When you said there was an end point, you don’t mean Tony at Holsten’s, you just meant, ‘I think I have two more years’ worth of stories left in me’,” said Sepinwall.

“Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end…”, Chase answered.

“Tony was going to get called to a meeting with Johnny Sack in Manhattan and he was going to go back through the Lincoln Tunnel for this meeting, and it was going to go black there and you never saw him again as he was heading back, the theory being that something bad happens to him at the meeting. But we didn’t do that,” he added.

What Chase didn’t realise, is that by explaining this, he’d accidentally let slip that the ending was in fact a “death scene”.

“You realise, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene,” Zoller Seitz said.

“F*** you guys,” Chase replied.

While Chase didn’t say anything more about the scene, the fact that he labelled it in that way surely means that he thinks that Tony died that day.

The final scene has been debated amongst fans and even cast members for years, but we guess now it seems like that debate is over.

What do you think happened to Tony? Do you think he died?