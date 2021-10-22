There is no doubt you know who The Script is. They have MILLIONS of fans worldwide but one person claims they’re their ‘biggest fan’.

Woody’s girlfriend Mim tried to weasel her way into getting free tickets from Woody saying she’s their biggest fan. Instead, it was decided she had to compete for them in a Script-based quiz.

Turns out she knows zero about The Script.

So what better way to prank her than by getting the lead singer of The Script, Danny O’Donoghue, to call her up and completely stitch her up.

This one will leave you in stitches, listen here: