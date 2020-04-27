Yesterday it was announced in a statement to Instagram that reality TV couple Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler were splitting up after 10 years together.

While no real reason was given for the marriage breakdown, the ‘Very Cavallari’ stars said that they “have nothing but love and respect for one another”.

But since then, divorce papers have allegedly been obtained by TMZ, showing that Kristin has actually accused Jay of “inappropriate marital conduct” and lists this as a reason for the split.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old ‘The Hills’ alum has claimed that Cutler, “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper”.

Kristen has also allegedly defended any claims of misconduct against herself saying that, “any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband”, according to TMZ.

While the pair just recently returned from a family holiday in the Bahamas, Cavallari has listed the date of separation as April 7, while Cutler lists it as April 21, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A representative for Kristen has declined to comment on the divorce papers.

This comes after there were cheating rumours involving Cutler and Kristin’s friend Kelly Henderson earlier this year.

Kristin and Jay were married for seven years and share three children together, 7-year-old Camden, 5-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor.

It’s reported that Cavallari is seeking primary physical custody of their kids while Cutler wants joint custody.