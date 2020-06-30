The Queen has held talks with US President Donald Trump ahead of American Independence Day.

The two heads of state chatted via telephone, just over six months since their last meeting at a Buckingham Palace reception marking the 70th anniversary of NATO.

Calls of this nature are made at the request of the British government and it is not known for how long the Queen and the president spoke, or the topics under discussion.

But the royal family employ what is known as “soft diplomacy” to help strengthen Britain’s ties with her allies.

A tweet posted on the official royal family account on Tuesday confirmed the call.

Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July. pic.twitter.com/muO6us90Hs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2020

Following Mr Trump’s three-day state visit in June 2019 he described the Queen as a “spectacular woman” in an interview with a US cable network and claimed they had “chemistry” .

“The meeting with the Queen was incredible. I think I can say I’ve really got to know her because I’ve sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry,” he told Fox News.

“You understand that feeling, it’s a good feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman”.

The telephone call is the latest in a series Her Majesty has held with world leaders in recent months, including President Macron, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2020

With the UK and the US still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic it is likely COVID-19 was part of the most recent discussion between the pair.

The Queen has held telephone conversations with a series of leaders during the coronavirus lockdown, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister.

Trump’s conversation with the Queen came ahead of his country’s Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

A White House event marking the anniversary is being held despite concerns expressed by some US politicians about the number of people expected to attend during the coronavirus outbreak.

World leaders, including Trump, were hosted by the Queen at the NATO reception staged at her official London residence in December.

Earlier last year, the US president was welcomed on a three-day state visit by the Queen during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 3.

AAP.