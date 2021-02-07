We don’t need to talk about last year anymore, but, now that 2021 is here, I’ve decided that I’m going to make the switch to be healthier.

My starting point has been super easy. I’m switching to Vitasoy Whole, which is plant-based, low in sugar, and extremely delicious.

If you want to switch things up this year, you should join me! This week I’ve chatted with my go-to confidence guru Georgie Stevenson on what advice she might have to share.

Georgie is the host of one of my fave podcasts, Rise & Conquer, so I knew she would have some gold to share.

Georgie shared her favourite tips on how to make some little switches to build some new healthy habits.

“I really feel my most confident, and make my healthier decisions when I’m really looking after my mental health, and giving myself a lot of self love.”

“My favourite healthy habits for mental health, include my morning routine of journalling, meditation, and setting clear intentions for what I want to get out of the day.”

Wow, thanks so much Georgie – I’m definitely going to give that a go!

I’m going to be chatting to a different person every week to find out more ways that I can make easy healthy decisions, and ask for their advice too, to help me.

Talk soon! PJ xx

You can find Vitasoy Whole in the drinks fridge at your supermarket and convenience store.