Seems like the Big Brother Australia house is a little cursed, with the pandemic stopping production earlier this year.

Now the cast and crew of Big Brother 2021 have had to evacuate the house after just one day because of a fire in Manly.

A regularly planned hazard reduction burn in North Head burnt out of control over the weekend, jumping containment lines according to The Daily Telegraph.

Strong north easterly winds have been blamed for the pushing the fire outside containment forcing over 200 people to evacuate the area including the cast of Big Brother.

With production put on delay for one night, they’re were set to resume again the following night.

I wonder if they’ll include the event in the season releasing next year!

#BREAKING There is a fire at the Big Brother house on the Gold Coast. Emergency crews are at the scene. @9NewsGoldCoast @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/TtkEUKI8kz — Lachlan Grant (@_LachlanGrant) June 22, 2019

