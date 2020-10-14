The Mandalorian has released 4 brand new posters as a look into the upcoming season two of the series, which drops THIS MONTH!

They feature Mando, Greef Karga, Cara Dune and of course, ‘the child’ or who we love to call BABY YODA!

I’m not gonna lie, the 50 year old baby is looking a little worse for wear, with a few more wrinkles on his cute little face than there was last year.

The new season is all about Mando attempting to get him to his home planet, whilst battling with the fact that they have no idea where it is!

Check out the posters below:

The Mandalorian will be available on Disney+ from October 30th

The Mandalorian. Cara Dune. Greef Karga. The Child. Check out the new character art for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dT91vAntAm — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 12, 2020

