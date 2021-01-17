Hi, hello, it’s been a big weekend!

Married At First Sight dropped a trailer for their reunion special and it’s got my heart racing.

I think I have PTSD from just seeing Cyrell on my screens again.

“The b**** is back,” she says as she walks in the room and I’m honestly scared.

However, watching Martha and Michael walk into the studio to applause warms the heart!

The reunion is set to air over two nights on January 31st and February 7th and you can expect the following guests at dinner;

Dean Wells, Tracey Jewel, Cyrell Paule, Ines Basic, Jessika Power, Martha Kalifatidis, Michael Brunelli, Sarah Roza, Nasser Sultan, Troy Delmege, Ashley Irvin, Mike Irvin, Mike Gunner, Charlene Perera, Jo McPharlin, Ryan Gallagher, Lizzie Sobinoff and Sebastian Guilhaus.

The first episode will apparently be a giant dinner party episode where we see the cast interact with one another and I can assume drama will go down…

However, the second episode will be a huge therapy sesh with contestants each sitting down with relationship experts John Aitken and Mel Schilling and discussing what they’ve been up to since the show ended.

The two-night extravaganza is set to roll into the new season of MAFS which is going to air in February!

So strap in for far too much god awful reality television.

