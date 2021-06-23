The last supermoon of 2021 will be rising in our skies tonight and it’s been dubbed the ‘Strawberry Moon’ but don’t get excited.

The name is incredibly misleading and naming it ‘strawberry’ has nothing to with its colour but more to do with strawberries that ripen during this time!

If you stand outside from the 24th to the 26th at nighttime, you’ll get to see a huge full moon for 3 nights in a row which is pretty damn cool.

I’m expecting it to be a little like this again: