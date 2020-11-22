Australia’s two iconic flavours of the season have come together in the most unexpected way.

Avocados…and beer..

Australian Avocados are partnering up with Grassy Knoll Brewing and have made a limited edition Aussie Avo Ale!

The packaging is honestly… everything! It’s so cute!

The Australian Avocado in industry took a hit this year with cafes shutting down during isolation period, so what an innovative way to support the farmers and not waste produce!

The creamy ale is available to purchase on the Grassy Knoll website and some selected craft beer stockists.

● Bucket Boys, Marrickville, NSW ● Papi Dulce, Wollongong, NSW ● Krafted Beer Festival, Gold Coast, QLD ● Saccharomyces Bottle Shop, Brisbane, QLD ● Cloud Wines South M, VIC

A four-pack goes for $28.99