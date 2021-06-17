We all love a good Carpool Karaoke.

Like seriously, have you ever watched a Carpool Karaoke and not ended up with a smile on your face?

Well Corden, after hosting the Friends: Reunion last month couldn’t stay away and had to get the cast on his sing-a-long show and it got EMOTIONAL.

Driving around in a golf buggy, Matt Le Blanc, Jen Aniston, Matt Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer sang ‘I’ll Be There For You’ and cuddles were had.

The full video will probably pop up later over the show’s socials so keep an eye out!