Amazon Prime has dropped a little Christmas present for everybody hanging out for the release of Coming To America 2.

The streaming service is releasing the long-awaited follow-up to the 1988 rom-com classic in March, but we have the first trailer to tide you over.

When we last met King Akeem, the prince of fictional African nation Zamumda, he was venturing to the US with his friend Semmi (played by Arsenio Hall) in a bid to find love and get married. A hilarious fish-out-of-water rom-com ensued!

The sequel sees the pair heading back to the US and back to Queens, New York City, where the story began.

Coming To America is not the only Eddie Murphy franchise that’s coming back via a streaming service. Netflix have secured the rights to Murphy’s other brilliant comedy, Beverly Hills Cop.