Midge and the gang are back in the teaser trailer for the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’.

Two years after that season three cliffhanger, Rachel Brosnahan is returning to the comedy circuit as Midge Maisel this February.

The first trailer sees the stand-up performer and her manager, Susie Myerson, making plans for Midge’s comeback after her fallout with Shy Baldwin.

While all the episodes in the first three season were released at once, season four is shaking it up a bit by premiering two episodes a week.

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.