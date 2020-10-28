Netflix has announced it will be releasing season 4 of ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ which will be the FINAL season of the show.

Kiernan Shipka will return to play the teenage witch and the show plans to premiere on New Year’s Eve!

Which is very strange… fitting for the show.

A teaser trailer for the final season was released and it all looks terrifyingly exciting.

The official synopsis for the season reads as “Over the course of part 4’s eight episodes, The eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one by one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart…but will it be too late?”

Ooooh, sounds spooky.

