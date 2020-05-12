People can’t have weddings in the traditional sense at the moment while we’re all in lockdown and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But even so, we’d say this couple’s virtual wedding hands-down beats any wedding that they may have been planning before the pandemic took over because it involved one epic reunion and one iconic dance.

Actor John Krasinski threw a wedding on zoom for one lucky pair over the weekend on his new web series ‘Some Good News’ and to help make it special he recruited the help of some old friends from hit show ‘The Office’.

The idea came to Krasinski after the bride and groom told him that they had actually re-created his character from ‘The Office’, Jim’s proposal to Pam, played by Jenna Fischer.

Seeing as they were clearly mega fans of ‘The Office’, John decided to surprise the couple by getting ordained online and telling them that he would be marrying them on a virtual wedding with their parents present. Which is amazing in itself! But then at the end, he pulled out a surprise another surprise and brought in a whole cast of celeb friends!

That’s right, the entire ‘The Office’ cast, including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey and more all appeared virtually from their own homes to re-create an iconic moment from Jim and Pam’s TV wedding.

“Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” Krasinski told the bride and groom. “But we can’t play this song unless you let me invite some of my family to the party, ladies and gentleman, the cast of The Office!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast then proceeded to re-create the infamous wedding dance from ‘The Office’ to the song ‘Forever’ by Chris Brown and it was all things magical!

Check out the wedding reunion in the video above and relive the OG moment from the TV show in the video below.